Punjab Is a Wake-Up Call. Leadership Crisis Can Wreck Congress

The ongoing Sidhu soap opera and the poor handling of the Punjab crisis by the Gandhi siblings have given a fresh lease of life to the group of 23 Congress leaders (G-23) who had shot off a strongly-worded letter to Sonia Gandhi last year, seeking an overhaul of the party organisation and the election of a full-time president.

Even as the drama in Punjab was in full play and questions were being asked about Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s lack of political judgment, the group got an opportunity to mount pressure on the Congress leadership to highlight their pending demands.