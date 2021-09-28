Sidhu Quits as Punjab Congress Chief; 'Told You So,' Tweets Ex-CM Amarinder
"I can never compromise on Punjab’s future," Sidhu said in his letter. He also maintained he will stay in Congress.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday, 28 September, resigned from his post. Sidhu announced his decision in a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
Tweeting shortly after, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who had stepped down amid a tussle with Sidhu, said:
"I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab."Amarinder Singh, Former Punjab Chief Minister
In his letter, Sidhu wrote:
“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise to Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. (sic)”Navjot Singh Sidhu
Tendering his resignation, Sindhu stated: “Will continue to serve the Congress.”
Meanwhile, on being asked about Sidhu's resignation, the present Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, according to ANI, said he has "no information". Channi, also, however, reportedly added:
"I have full confidence and faith in Sidhu Sahab."
Sidhu-Amarinder Tussle
Earlier in September, amid a tussle within the party, Amarinder Singh had claimed that he had suffered “humiliation” and stepped down as the CM of the state.
He had also subsequently gone on to state that he would fight Navjot Sidhu's elevation to Punjab Chief Ministership tooth and nail, and was ready to make any sacrifice to save the country from such a "dangerous man".
Less than a fortnight after resigning as Punjab's chief minister, Singh is scheduled to be in Delhi for a two-day visit, reports said on Tuesday, 28 September.
The news of his visit created a buzz, with reports claiming that the veteran Congress leader is likely to meet Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah as well as BJP President JP Nadda during his trip to Delhi.
However, this has been denied by Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Singh, who said that too much is being read into the former Punjab CM's visit to Delhi.
(This is a developing story.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.