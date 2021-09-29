Sidhu Cannot Justify This ‘Breach of Trust’: Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar criticised Navjot Singh Sidhu hours after the latter's resignation as the Punjab Congress chief, and said, “No amount of grand standing can justify this breach of trust placing his benefactors in a peculiar predicament.”

Referring to Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), the term used for the Congress’ state units, Jakhar said in a tweet, “It's just not cricket! What stands compromised in this entire 'episode' is the faith reposed in the (outgoing?) PCC President by the Congress leadership.”