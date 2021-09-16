Raju, Accused in Rape, Murder of Saidabad 6-Yr-Old, Found Dead on Railway Tracks

The accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad's Saidabad was found dead on the railway tracks at Ghanpur station in Telangana on Thursday, 16 September.

"Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body," the Twitter handle of the DGP of Telangana Police wrote.

Hyderabad East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ramesh confirmed the death of the accused Pallakonda Raju but said that he had to ascertain more details with the concerned police personnel.

"I am told that the police were chasing him and not heeding to the warning, he jumped in front of a train. Once all details are ascertained it will be shared with the media," he told The News Minute.

Thirty-year-old Raju had been absconding since the incident was reported on 9 September but was seen in CCTV footage in LB Nagar area a day after the crime was reported.