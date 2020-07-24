Hyderabad Encounter: SC Grants 6 More Months for Probe Report

On the intervening night of 27 and 28 November, a Hyderabad vet doctor was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and suffocated to death before her torched body was found on 28 November morning.

Days after the death of the four men, the Supreme Court had reportedly directed the constitution of an Inquiry Commission to probe the events that led to the alleged encounter of the four by Telangana cops.

The Commissioner had been formed to investigate the “circumstances that led to the death of the aforementioned four persons and to ascertain as to whether any offence appears to have been committed in the course. If yes, to fix the responsibility of erring officials .

(With inputs from LiveLaw.in)