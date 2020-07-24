Hyderabad Encounter: SC Grants 6 More Months for Probe Report
The Inquiry Commission, constituted on SC orders, had sought six more months to complete the probe.
A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has reportedly granted the Inquiry Commission’s plea seeking six more months to complete the probe into the alleged encounter of the four persons last December, LiveLaw.in reported.
The four men had been in police custody for the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in November, a case that had sparked national outrage. On 6 December, the Telangana police shot dead the four accused in the Hyderabad veterinary doctor's murder and rape case in an encounter.
On the intervening night of 27 and 28 November, a Hyderabad vet doctor was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and suffocated to death before her torched body was found on 28 November morning.
Days after the death of the four men, the Supreme Court had reportedly directed the constitution of an Inquiry Commission to probe the events that led to the alleged encounter of the four by Telangana cops.
The Commissioner had been formed to investigate the “circumstances that led to the death of the aforementioned four persons and to ascertain as to whether any offence appears to have been committed in the course. If yes, to fix the responsibility of erring officials .
(With inputs from LiveLaw.in)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.