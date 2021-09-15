Accused in Rape of Hyderabad 6-Yr-Old Will Be Killed in Encounter: Telangana Min

Telangana labour minister Malla Reddy on Tuesday, 14 September, said that the accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad "will be killed in an encounter", according to a report by The Times of India.

This comes just a day after the state's Congress chief Revanth Reddy demanded a similar punishment for the accused.

"We will definitely arrest him and will do the encounter," Reddy told reporters.

Asked to react to the criticism by Opposition leaders for not calling on the family of the victim, the minister said they would definitely meet the family members and pay them compensation, reported IANS.