Pathaan & Burden of Beauty: Can We Discuss John Abraham In A Shahrukh Khan Film?

Has John Abraham found his mojo as an anti-hero? Perhaps. His characters have always had streaks of grey right from the beginning of his career. Yet, they weren't luminous enough to take focus away from his physical beauty. In his early films, all that was expected of him was to look good, and boy did he deliver! He became complacent. He played along. It was easy job to dress well and serve up his body and face.

With Madras Cafe, something changed. But then came Rocky Handsome, a pastiche that, yet again, fetishised John's body. In Ek Villain Returns, he was unbearable as the serial killer villain. Can we, then, conclude that John's strength lies in roles where it is easy to forget the character's sexual appeal? (The actor, however, won't let you forget his.)

Jim is a broken man, pieced together only by grief and revenge. This villain could be any man or woman. He has no ideology or allegiance. He operates on an amoral plane after his 'death'. It is as if he has acquired a new body, beyond the fetishes and fatigues of his previous life. It is not Jim's problem that he is still achingly beautiful. He's the betrayed lover that inspires sympathy and second chances. He cares for none.

Has John realised this truth about himself, too?