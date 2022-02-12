Pak-China ‘Iron’ Ties Have Turned Rusty, But Don’t Dismiss Them Yet

The visit was to mark the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and shift from infrastructure development to industrial development of Special Economic Zones and the agriculture sector, among others.

The trouble is that the first phase was still lagging severely, as admitted by the Prime Minister himself, this after a Senate report noted severe Chinese dissatisfaction. Worse still was a report from Aid Data, which not only observed a hide-and-seek methodology in terms of how loans were provided, and also that interest rate was 3.76 per cent for an average loan with 13.2 years maturity, and that too heavily collateralised to minimise risks to investors.

And the final nail in the wall, Islamabad’s running back to the International Monetary Fund, came at a price. Not only did the fund insist on a good hard look at the accounts books, but it also forced Islamabad into legislation that imposed stringent controls over the State Bank of Pakistan, freeing it from an encroaching state.