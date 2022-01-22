Lahore Blast: Only Pakistan Will Benefit From a ‘Terrorist’ Baloch Group

With a blast in Lahore at the crowded Anarkali Bazaar, which took three lives and injured 25 civilians, the newly formed Baloch Nationalist Army gets itself in the news for the first time. And with a highly symbolical action rightly labelled by many as a mere act of terrorism, it tries to take its place amongst the older and better-established groups fighting under the umbrella of BRAS, the Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar formed a few years ago.

The BNA was created on 11 January from the merging of the Balochistan Republican Army and United Baloch Army, and it had appointed Mureed Baloch as their spokesman. Mureed Baloch, on behalf of the group, claimed the latest attack on social media. The first statement released by the group says: “We accept responsibility for targeting Habib Bank in Anar Kali bazaar, Lahore with explosives. This attack targeted bank employees”.