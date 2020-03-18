India Slams China & Pak For Reference to J&K in Joint Statement

India would like to strongly object to and reiterate its concerns to both China and Pakistan on the projects in the illegal, so-called 'China Pakistan Economic Corridor', which is in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947, Kumar said.

"India is resolutely opposed to any actions by other countries to change the status quo in Pakistan-occupied J&K. We call on parties concerned to cease such actions. Such illegal activities will never be accepted by India," he said.