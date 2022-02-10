Modi’s Parliament Address Compromises the Dignity of PM’s Office

Nowhere is it explicitly written in the Constitution of India that the Prime Minister should speak truthfully, and nothing but truthfully. Yet, the people of India, even those who are unlettered, expect him never to tell lies. In any case, the motto of the Republic – Satyameva Jayate (Truth alone triumphs) – casts an obligation on its highest political functionary to uphold truth in everything he says, especially when he speaks in Parliament, which is regarded as the temple of democracy.

Similarly, nowhere is it overtly stated in the text of the oath of office taken by the Prime Minister of India that he should speak and conduct himself like the Prime Minister of India. Yet, it is axiomatic that his conduct should be prime ministerial. In Hindi, there is an eloquent phrase for it – the pradhan mantri (Prime Minister) should never lower his ‘pad ki garima’ or, the dignity of his office.