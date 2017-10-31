‘Mrs Gandhi is Dead’: 24 Hours That Changed India’s History

On the morning of 31 October 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, at her 1 Safdarjung Road residence in Delhi. With the most powerful political leader in the country gone, the assassination sparked off an unprecedented political crisis in India – and triggered the worst sectarian violence in India seen since Partition, with the subsequent 1984 Sikh riots killing 3,000 people in Delhi.

But what happened in the hours and minutes after the assassination? Watch the video to know all about it.

