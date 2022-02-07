RS Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Amit Shah to Speak on Attack on Owaisi
Catch all the live updates from the Budget Session of Parliament here.
As the Budget Session of Parliament continues, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began at 10 am on Monday, 7 February, with Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu making an obituary reference to legendary singer and former Member of the House Lata Mangeshkar.
Following the tribute, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11:05 am.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha as well as the Lok Sabha regarding the attack on the convoy of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on 3 February.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The Budget Session of Parliament began on 31 January with the President's Address
Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.
The first leg of the Budget Session will end on 11 February. The second part of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess
RS Resumes With Debate on President's Address
The Rajya Sabha reconvened at 11:05 am and resumed its discussion on the presidential address.
HM Amit Shah To Make Statement on Attack on AIMIM Chief Owaisi's Convoy
What's on the Lok Sabha's Agenda for Today?
The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is also listed for introduction.
Discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address will continue, while a general discussion on Union Budget 2022 will also be initiated.
RS Chairman Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, House Observes a Moment of Silence
