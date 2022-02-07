RS Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Amit Shah to Speak on Attack on Owaisi

As the Budget Session of Parliament continues, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began at 10 am on Monday, 7 February, with Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu making an obituary reference to legendary singer and former Member of the House Lata Mangeshkar.

Following the tribute, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11:05 am.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha as well as the Lok Sabha regarding the attack on the convoy of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on 3 February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.