Maharashtra Live: SC To Hear Shinde, Rebel MLAs' Plea Against Disqualification

As political turmoil continues to grip the Maharashtra government, a vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala on Monday, 27 June will hear Eknath Shinde's plea in the Supreme Court against the Shiv Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other rebel MLAs.

The apex court will also hear another plea challenging the acting speaker Narhari Zirwal's decision to appoint Thackeray camp MLA Ajay Chaudhari as the Legislative Party Leader, a post that Shinde was holding since 2019.

Ahead of the hearing on Monday, Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the rebel MLAs who have sold their souls are lie "the walking dead."

Shinde on Sunday had alleged that members in the Uddhav Thackeray camp were backing those with a direct connection to Dawood Ibrahim.

His statements refer indirectly to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik who is behind bars for a money laundering case that allegedly involves Dawood Ibrahim's relatives.

Some glimpses of the turmoil from the weekend: