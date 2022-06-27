Maharashtra Live: SC To Hear Shinde, Rebel MLAs' Plea Against Disqualification
Catch all the live updates from the political crisis in Maharashtra here.
As political turmoil continues to grip the Maharashtra government, a vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala on Monday, 27 June will hear Eknath Shinde's plea in the Supreme Court against the Shiv Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other rebel MLAs.
The apex court will also hear another plea challenging the acting speaker Narhari Zirwal's decision to appoint Thackeray camp MLA Ajay Chaudhari as the Legislative Party Leader, a post that Shinde was holding since 2019.
Ahead of the hearing on Monday, Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the rebel MLAs who have sold their souls are lie "the walking dead."
Shinde on Sunday had alleged that members in the Uddhav Thackeray camp were backing those with a direct connection to Dawood Ibrahim.
His statements refer indirectly to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik who is behind bars for a money laundering case that allegedly involves Dawood Ibrahim's relatives.
Some glimpses of the turmoil from the weekend:
The Shinde camp has challenged appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and the rejection of no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal
Uddhav Thackeray held a Shiv Sena meeting in Mumbai where a resolution authorising him to take action against the rebels was cleared
Seven Shiv Sena workers were arrested on Sunday for attacking Shinde's son's office on Saturday, 25 June
Governor Koshyari asked DGP to provide security to Rebel MLAs
The rebel faction currently has more than 40 Sena MLAs, their total number is 55
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was in Delhi for Yashwant Sinha's nomination filing, expressed his 'full support' for the Uddhav Thackeray camp
'Doors Still Open,' Says Sena as SC Slated to Hear Rebels' Plea
Speaking to the media ahead of the hearing in the Supreme Court, Sanjay Raut slammed the rebel MLAs for betraying the party. He also said that the offer of the party to reconsider the MVA alliance if they return. Here are some key highlights of his address:
"The ones who betrayed the party, they have sold their souls, they are like the walking dead."
"They have the strength of 50 MLAs, so what are they waiting for in Guwahati? There are floods in Assam, why are they sitting there? They should return to Maharashtra."
"The central agencies have provided them with security, what are they scared of?"
"How can they join hands with people who joined hands with Mehbooba Mufti, who is pro-Pakistan?"
"We are still committed to that statement (reconsidering MVA alliance). After all, they are all our people. We have worked together for years. The Thackeray's have treated them like family. In the past 2.5 years, we have seen COVID, we have seen Uddhav ji's illness, it is inhuman what the rebels are doing."
Shinde Calls a Meeting at Radisson Blu
Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing today, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of the MLAs at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati at around 10 am, ANI reported.
SC To Hear Shinde, Rebel MLAs' Plea Against Disqualification Today
A vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala is likely to hear Eknath Shinde's plea in Supreme Court on Monday, 27 June.
While Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent Shiv Sena and Harish Salve will appear for the Shinde camp, Devdatt Kamat is expected to represent the Maharashtra government.
Shinde, on Sunday, 26 June, filed a petition on three counts: challenging the disqualification notice, the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the leader of Shiv Sena legislature party and the rejection of no-confidence motion against deputy speaker Harihari Zirwal.
The Shinde camp leader of legislature party Bharat Gogawale and the 14 other rebel MLAs also filed a petition.
Eknath Shinde Speaks to MNS Chief Raj Thackeray
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the phone twice, ANI reported. Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health, an MNS leader confirmed.
