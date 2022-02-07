Looking for Lata Mangeshkar: The Woman Behind the ‘Diva’

“Kahan ho tum zaraa awaaz do hum yaad karte hain”

(Where are you, call out to me, I miss you)

No one can touch Lata Mangeshkar, they’ve always said with hushed reverence. She was and will remain the ultimate. She brought tears to Nehru's eyes and a smile on many a face, her songs sweeping us into a world we may never experience.

As an old film junkie, there was a Lata Mangeshkar song for every emotion I felt. But where was she?