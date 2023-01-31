J&K Land Row: Post Demolitions & New Rules, Can Kashmiris Trust Govt’s Reforms?

The land recovery drives in J&K are also linked to the now-scrapped J&K State Land (Vesting Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, also called the ‘Roshni Act’.

The law allowed squatters in J&K to secure proprietary titles in return for a fee determined by the government, paving way for the regularisation of encroachments on public land and generating money to fund power projects in the former state.

But following the allegations including an adverse CAG report which states that the law had become a source of corruption for those in power, J&K’s then governor Satya Pal Malik repealed the act in November 2018 on the ground that it had failed to meet its objectives as only a meager amount was recovered against the expected revenue of Rs 25,000 crore.

In October 2020, the J&K High Court held that the Roshni Act was “completely unconstitutional, contrary to law and unsustainable” and ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged irregularities.

The J&K government expected the transfer of 1.02 lakh hectares (bulk of which was in Jammu) at the time of the passing the act which points to the sheer magnitude of encroachment of public land in J&K.

It is the recovery of this land which is at the center of these demolition drives.