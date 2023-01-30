ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Fresh Snowfall in Kashmir on Last Day of 'Chilla-i-Kalan'

The flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended because of the bad weather.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Snowfall covered various parts of Kashmir on Monday, 30 January, the last day of 'Chilla-i-Kalan', the harshest winter period in the region.

It has affected air, rail and road traffic in the region. The flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended because of the bad weather, the officials said.

Moreover, train services on the Baramulla-Banihal route were suspended due to accumulation of snow on the tracks, they added.

Srinagar received about seven inches of fresh snowfall, Gulmarg more than a feet, Pahalgam nine inches, Gurez 1.5 feet and the plains of Kupwara district around four inches, the officials added.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×