In Photos: Fresh Snowfall in Kashmir on Last Day of 'Chilla-i-Kalan'

Snowfall covered various parts of Kashmir on Monday, 30 January, the last day of 'Chilla-i-Kalan', the harshest winter period in the region.

It has affected air, rail and road traffic in the region. The flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended because of the bad weather, the officials said.

Moreover, train services on the Baramulla-Banihal route were suspended due to accumulation of snow on the tracks, they added.

Srinagar received about seven inches of fresh snowfall, Gulmarg more than a feet, Pahalgam nine inches, Gurez 1.5 feet and the plains of Kupwara district around four inches, the officials added.