Austria's Volker Turk Appointed as New UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

"Over the course of his career, he held a number of key positions including at UNHCR headquarters where he served as Director of the Division of International Protection (2009-2015); Director of Organizational Development and Management (2008-2009); and Chief of Section, Protection Policy and Legal Advice (2000-2004)," the statement added.

Turk has also served UNHCR around the world, as a representative in Malaysia, assistant chief of Mission in Kosovo, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, regional protection coordinator in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and in Kuwait.

He holds a doctorate in international law from the University of Vienna and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Linz, Austria.

"He has published widely on international refugee law and international human rights law. He is also fluent in English, French, and German and has a working knowledge of Spanish," the UN chief's statement further said.