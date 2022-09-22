Iran's Anti-Hijab & India's Pro-Hijab Protesters Are Both Fighting Oppression

The row over the hijab has returned after seven months. But this time the developments are occurring closer to Iran's Tehran than coastal Karnataka.

After the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who was allegedly physically assaulted by Iran's morality police for wearing her hijab inappropriately, anti-hijab protests have escalated in the country, with women even cutting off their hair.

They are burning their hijabs. And they are doing it all in an expression of protest against the country's morality police, which has since 2005 been in charge of enforcing the hijab and is currently being blamed for the death of Amini.