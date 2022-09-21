Iran Hijab Laws Protest: 3 Die in Agitation Over 22-Year-Old's Custodial Death

Iranian government officials and human rights groups have confirmed the deaths of three individuals during protests in the country over 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.

Esmail Zarei Kousha, the governor of the northwestern Kurdistan province, told reporters on Tuesday, 20 September, that three people died "suspiciously" during "illegal protests" in recent days, according to Al Jazeera.

However, Hengaw, a Kurdish human rights group, said that the three people that died were killed on Monday, 19 September, when the police opened fire upon the protesters, Reuters reported.

Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif in a press release on Tuesday "expressed alarm" at the death in custody of Mahsa Amini and condemned the violent response of security forces to the protests in Iran.