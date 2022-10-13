Hijab Case: 'Matter of Choice' Says Justice Dhulia Amid Split Verdict in SC

Stating that there is a 'divergence of opinion' in the case challenging the Karnataka High Court's order upholding the Hijab ban in education institutions in the state, the apex court, on Thursday, 13 October, said that "the matter has to be placed before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions."

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia had heard a clutch of petitions challenging the Karnataka Hijab ban.

Justice Gupta, in his judgment, dismissed the appeals, upheld the Hijab ban and said that he had framed 11 questions in his judgment.