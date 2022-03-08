Women’s Day: How Taliban Has Erased Afghanistan’s Liberal History

Mothers saw the state of their daughters who became war widows, who began their mornings with tears and slept at night under deep anguish, but still had hope that there would come a day when their children would see a happy life on the same soil.

However, the Taliban overthrew the elected government of Afghanistan last August, established a stone-age regime with barbaric laws, reversed centuries of women's achievements, deprived millions of Afghan women of their right to education, ousted tens of thousands of women from jobs, and banned women’s businesses and all sorts of activism. Today, they have crushed the women of Afghanistan and have plunged them into the Dark Ages again. The Afghan woman has now lost even the right to life.