Afghan Women Take to Streets, Protest for Right to Work & Study

Women in Kabul took to streets and staged protests on Friday, 3 September, demanding equal rights and inclusion in work and education.

Videos shared on Twitter showed armed Taliban fighters beating the women and girls who were part of the demonstration. They snatched their posters too.

Bearing placards and raising slogans, Afghan women demanded that they be allowed to pursue education and hold jobs.

The Taliban has been discussing the formation of a new "inclusive" government but many are sceptical that women will be given any positions of power in the new administration.