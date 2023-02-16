India's Healthcare Crisis: Can Patient-Provider Both Be Treated With Empathy?

In the words of Alfred Adler, the renowned Austrian psychotherapist, “Empathy is seeing with the eyes of another, listening with the ears of another, and feeling with the heart of another.” With the constant strife around us and the hectic pace of today’s life, we all need to receive and give empathy to those around us.

Society is suffering because in general, we lack empathy. Similar is the case with the healthcare community. Both the patient and their families along with the healthcare professionals feel that their lives could be better with a bit more understanding from the ‘other side.’

Take the recent example of a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) whose father was admitted to the ICU of a big corporate hospital in Delhi, was unable to get a reasonable response from the hospital about his father’s condition. He had to rush down thousands of miles just to know whether his father will survive or not.

Another instance is of an elderly couple whose young son was suddenly hospitalised at midnight and asked to undergo an emergency cardiac procedure. They were not only clueless about their son’s illness but also totally ticked off at the curt and brusque dealing of the hospital staff. News like these cause shivers to even the brave-hearted. There are myriad other such instances across hospitals in the country.

At the same time, a recent survey done in April 2022 by Indian Medical Association (IMA) reported that over 80% of doctors in India are stressed out in their profession.