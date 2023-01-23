Anxiety Disorder: Common Anxiety Triggers That We Often Ignore

Anxiety is a common health problem that is accompanied by feelings of worry, fear, or tension. For some people, anxiety may also lead to panic attacks or extreme physical symptoms like chest pain. According to the Depression Association of America, around 40 million people suffer from anxiety in the US.

There is no specific cause for anxiety, different people have different reasons to suffer from the condition. It’s a combination of factors, including genetics and environmental reasons. At times, a few emotions, or experiences may cause symptoms of anxiety to become worse and they are referred to as triggers.

Different people may have different anxiety triggers and for some, there may be none. Thus, below are a few common triggers that we tend to ignore or are unaware of them.