India’s Dwindling Healthcare Needs Funds, Not a ‘Charak Shapath'

“What is in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet,” these famous lines from Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet in the context of the Charak Shapath vs the Hippocratic oath controversy, raises several questions.

Are these two oaths the same or similar? The brief answer to that is no, at least going by the versions of the Charak Shapath published by professors of Ayurveda in known Ayurvedic journals. There is no official version of the proposed oath of the National Medical Commission (NMC), from where the controversy seems to have emerged following the purported minutes of a meeting of the NMS’s Undergraduate Board held on 7 February. The meeting stated that the Hippocratic Oath will be replaced by the Maharishi Charak Shapath.