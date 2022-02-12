Medical Commission Wants To Swap Hippocratic Oath With Charak Shapath for Docs

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed to replace the Hippocratic oath for medical graduates with ‘Charak Shapath.’

The Hippocratic oath written by the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, has been a pledge for new medical graduates not only in India but across the world for practitioners of modern medicine to symbolise the responsibility of doctors.

But the NMC wants to replace it with a pledge mentioned in the Charaka Samhita, which is a Sanskrit text on Ayurveda.