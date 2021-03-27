India’s Medical Education Crisis: What We Need Vs What We Have

Similarly, the requirement of number of research publications has also been relaxed for faculty positions at all levels. On the other hand, Professors and Associate Professors are now allowed to guide 3 and 2 MD/MS students respectively, an increase from the earlier ratio of 2:1 and 1:1.

Besides, the government has not only diluted the essential norms for establishing new medical colleges but also allowed all teaching institutions including private colleges to offer PG programmes, regardless of their infrastructural conditions. In conjunction with these new regulations, the pass criteria for PG students have also been eased from 50 percent to 40 percent in theory papers, to ramp up the production of specialist doctors. Understandably, the revised criteria would benefit students who sought admission in private medical colleges on ‘non-merit’ grounds.