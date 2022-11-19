Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary: 10 Best Quotes of India’s Woman Prime Minister
Here are the 10 best quotes by the India's first ever prime minister - Indira Gandhi.
The birth anniversary of India's first and only Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is celebrated every year on 19 November. She is know as the "Iron Lady of India" and was born on 19 November 1917.
Indira Gandhi was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India after Independence. Indira Gandhi was the India's second longest serving prime minister. She served her first term from 1966 to 1977 and second term from 1981 to 1984.
The Woman of the Millennium - Indira Gandhi left for heavenly abode on 31 October 1984 after being assassinated by her own security guards.
Let's us read some inspirational quotes by the Iron Lady of India - Indira Gandhi.
10 Best Inspirational Quotes by Indira Gandhi - The First and Only Prime Minister of India
People tend to forget their duties but remember their rights. [Indira Gandhi].
I have lived a long life, and I am proud that I spend the whole of my life in the service of my people. I am only proud of this and nothing else. I shall continue to serve until my last breath, and when I die, I can say, that every drop of my blood will invigorate India and strengthen it. [Indira Gandhi].
There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there. [Indira Gandhi].
We do not wish to impoverish the environment any further, and yet we cannot for a moment forget the grim poverty of large numbers of people. Are not poverty and need the greatest polluters? [Indira Gandhi].
There is not love where there is no will. [Indira Gandhi].
I am not a person to be pressured - by anybody or any nation. [Indira Gandhi].
We have to prove to the disinherited majority of the world that ecology and conservation will not work against their interest but will bring an improvement in their lives. [Indira Gandhi].
Ability is not always gauged by examination. [Indira Gandhi]
Have a bias toward action - let’s see something happen now. You can break that big plan into small steps and take the first step right away. [Indira Gandhi].
This is why we feel that democracy’s important: because democracy allows you to have small explosions and therefore avoid the bigger explosions. [Indira Gandhi].
