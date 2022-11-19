Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary: 10 Best Quotes of India’s Woman Prime Minister

The birth anniversary of India's first and only Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is celebrated every year on 19 November. She is know as the "Iron Lady of India" and was born on 19 November 1917.

Indira Gandhi was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India after Independence. Indira Gandhi was the India's second longest serving prime minister. She served her first term from 1966 to 1977 and second term from 1981 to 1984.

The Woman of the Millennium - Indira Gandhi left for heavenly abode on 31 October 1984 after being assassinated by her own security guards.

Let's us read some inspirational quotes by the Iron Lady of India - Indira Gandhi.