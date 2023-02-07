'India Must Watch Out': When Pervez Musharraf Weighed In on Pakistan & Terrorism

So in the end, 10 years after 9/11, it will end in the same way it started with Talibans in Kabul.

Well, I call this a great blunder, one of the blunders, a missed opportunity after 9/11. The Taliban and Al-Qaeda were defeated, their command structure was broken and they ran into Pakistan in mountains and cities of Pakistan. In Afghanistan, there was a wild victory which came with the help of Northern Alliance which was a minority—Uzbek, Tajiks, Hazaras.

The Taliban were Pashtun, so there was no Pashtun now in the government in Afghanistan. Now at that time, after the military declared victory and created an environment where the Taliban were all Al-Qaeda dispersed. We should have switched to the political means to get Pashtun on board to put a legitimate Pashtun-dominated government in Kabul. This we did not do. This the US did not do.

Although I have been saying to get Pashtun on board because they are the ones who have governed Afghanistan for centuries. Never has any minority done that. Unfortunately, this opportunity was available from 2002 to 2004 when the Taliban resurgence started. For two years this vacuum continued, this opportunity was there, we should have taken Pashtun away from the Taliban and put them in government, we did not do that, so now after eight years, we are doing the same.

We have now pushed all Pashtuns who are Taliban and now trying to deal with the Taliban. This is the blunder that we committed, the missed opportunity between 2002-2004 and now we call them Taliban. I prefer calling them Pashtun.