India Must Keep Its Guard Up as Pakistan Reels Under Terrorism and Other Crises

It’s a sickening tale. Police personnel, some 400 of them, praying at a mosque when it comes crashing down in a blast that was carefully engineered for maximum damage. Dozens lie dead in a strike ostensibly claimed by the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and that’s bad enough.

But this is another stick on the back of a country in an economic sinkhole of unprecedented proportions. That’s Pakistan today, even more of a danger to others and itself, when on its knees than it was before.

Most believe that once again, the United States will reach out a hand and help it to its feet. But things have changed. The collapse is worse than ever before, and the world itself is woefully short of funds; the pandemic and now a senseless war in Ukraine have brought about a global crisis where help is not so easy to get. As a neighbour, India must worry about the fallout—from worst case to best case.