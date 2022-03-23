India-China Ties: Ukraine & LAC Will Be High on Wang Yi’s Agenda

China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, will visit India this week, according to several reports. Relations between New Delhi and Beijing remain cold since the spring of 2020, when the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) pushed into five unheld areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and prevented Indian border guards from patrolling some disputed areas, which they used to prior to the incursion.

The areas, in themselves, are not particularly significant. They are largely in the high-altitude and inhospitable region of Ladakh, where there is no population. They have limited military utility. But the Chinese action of not only occupying the areas but backing their action by a display of military force was a clear act of coercive diplomacy that forced India to react. In the process, the two armies clashed in Galwan river valley leading to the deaths of 20 Indians and, reportedly, five Chinese personnel. The Indian side also built up a considerable military force to match the Chinese deployments.