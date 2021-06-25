China’s Action at LAC Bid to Alter Status Quo Behind Clash: India

India has insisted that peace and tranquillity on LAC is a prerequisite for normalcy in the overall bilateral relationship.

A pull back of forces on both sides from the site of the Galwan clash was conducted in July 2020 and in February, disengagement was conducted in the Pangong Tso lake area.

However, China is continuing to push back on other disputed territories like the Depsang Plains, Kugrang river valley, and the Charding Nala. This has also prevented Indian troops to patrol these large chunks of territory, which they were able to earlier.

Since the Galwan clash of 15 June 2020, India has imposed several economic restrictions on Chinese companies in India and FDI from there. It also banned 59 Chinese made apps, which according to the Ministry of IT stated threatened the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Even though the India-China relationship has undergone a massive shift—especially from the agreements between the two neighbours on bringing large armed forces to the border— there is no clarity on where the relationship currently stands and the way ahead.