China’s Action at LAC Bid to Alter Status Quo Behind Clash: India
Even after 11 core-commander level talks, the relation between the two countries are still at crossroads.
India on Thursday, 25 June, dismissed China’s contention that the Centre’s policies were to be blamed for the ongoing tensions.
India further blamed China’s action of stationing troops in border areas in an attempt to change the Line of Actual Control status quo of the conflict between the two neighbours.
“It is well recognised that it has been the Chinese actions over the last year, including amassing of a large number of troops close to border areas in the western sector, and trying to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC, which have seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity in the border areas,”Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, External affairs Ministry
Even after 11 core-commander level talks for disengagement and deescalation at the LAC, the relation between the two countries is still at crossroads.
India has insisted that peace and tranquillity on LAC is a prerequisite for normalcy in the overall bilateral relationship.
A pull back of forces on both sides from the site of the Galwan clash was conducted in July 2020 and in February, disengagement was conducted in the Pangong Tso lake area.
However, China is continuing to push back on other disputed territories like the Depsang Plains, Kugrang river valley, and the Charding Nala. This has also prevented Indian troops to patrol these large chunks of territory, which they were able to earlier.
Since the Galwan clash of 15 June 2020, India has imposed several economic restrictions on Chinese companies in India and FDI from there. It also banned 59 Chinese made apps, which according to the Ministry of IT stated threatened the sovereignty and integrity of India.
Even though the India-China relationship has undergone a massive shift—especially from the agreements between the two neighbours on bringing large armed forces to the border— there is no clarity on where the relationship currently stands and the way ahead.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.