'China Flag Hoisted in Galwan Valley': Oppn Asks PM to 'Break Silence'
In a 45-second clip shared by Shen Shiwei, PLA personnel can be seen unfurling the Chinese flag at Galwan valley.
A video shared by the Chinese state-sponsored media in which the People's Liberation Army (PLA) can be seen unfurling the Chinese flag at the Galwan Valley has created a row with several asking for 'answers' from the government.
In a 45-second clip shared by Shen Shiwei, PLA personnel can be seen unfurling the flag at the Galwan valley, where a clash between the Indian Army and the PLA in 2020 had martyred 20 Indian soldiers and strained the ties between the two countries.
While it is unclear which part of the valley the video has been shot, the Opposition has targeted the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.
Opposition Demands Action
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi saying that "only the tricolour suits the Galwan valley" and that China must be given a befitting reply.
Senior Congress leader and LoP in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge asked if PM Modi will give himself a "clean chit" when it comes to Galwan.
Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed called it a "provocation to our sovereignty".
Several other politicians and experts took to social media to call out the 'inaction' of the central government with Chinese intrusion.
Meanwhile, several called the video a 'propaganda' by the Chinese. Several also question how there were no snow carpets in the valley while the temperature was currently below -30 degrees.
