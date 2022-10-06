Mohan Bhagwat Dussehra Speech: RSS Wants Women to Help Achieve Its Goals?

The announcement a couple of weeks ago that mountaineer Santosh Yadav would be the chief guest at the annual Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Vijayadashmi festival led to speculations if the almost century-old organisation would break any other tradition.

The reason for this arose from the fact that this was the first time that the RSS had invited a woman, that too someone from the Other Backward Caste(OBC) as a chief guest. Was the RSS preparing for inducting women into its fold, it was reflected upon?