ADVERTISEMENT

TDP Workers Arrested After Clash With Cops During Unemployment Protest in Andhra

TDP Youth workers marched to the Assembly with placards and raised slogans on the first day of the monsoon session.

The Quint
Published
South India News
1 min read
TDP Workers Arrested After Clash With Cops During Unemployment Protest in Andhra
i

Clashes broke out between the police and Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) workers on Thursday, 15 September during a protest, near the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, demanding job placements.

After the police used force to stop the group, they were arrested.

The workers from the Telugu Desam Party’s student wing demanded that the job calendar, to fill vacant posts in the state, be announced.

The police said that the workers, under the leadership of Deputy Assembly Floor Leader K Atchannaidu and MLC Nara Lokesh, were protesting unemployment in the state.

Officials added that the workers marched to the Assembly with placards and raised slogans against the state government during the first day of the legislature's monsoon session.

The police stopped the group at a checkpost nearly 2 km before the Assembly and took them to Duggirala police station in the state’s Guntur district.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Student Suicides: What Is Copycat Suicide? What Role Does Media Play?

Tamil Nadu Student Suicides: What Is Copycat Suicide? What Role Does Media Play?
ADVERTISEMENT

TNSF President Sriranchinababu and General Secretary Vadaduthi Narayaswamy were among at least 10 workers who were arrested at Velagapudi, near the Assembly and taken to the police station.

Also Read

Protests Over Death of Tamil Nadu Student Leave Behind a Trail of Destruction

Protests Over Death of Tamil Nadu Student Leave Behind a Trail of Destruction

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×