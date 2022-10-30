Since Diwali Is Over, Let’s Focus On Sita’s Unique Voice Found In Urdu Poetry

Diwali has come and gone. Maryada Purushottam Ram has been welcomed by the citizens of Ayodhya with much fanfare. He and his wife Sita have occupied their rightful place on the throne of the kingdom. But there is no fairytale ending for Sita and no end in sight to her travails.

The 14 years of banwas, the trauma of being abducted by Ravana and taken far away to the isle of Lanka, her steadfast refusal to not be spirited away by Hanuman from the Ashok Vatika where she is being held in captivity but to be honorably rescued by her warrior husband, her first agni pariksha to prove her chastity— all along there has been enough in Sita’s life to test the mettle of any woman. But there is more. She will be sent away to the forest a second time where she will give birth to her twins and live out the remaining of her life till she finds release in the bosom of Mother Earth.