Afghanistan is Burning — the UNSC’s Helpless Pleas Won’t Sway the Taliban

Indian-Afghanistan watchers, whose numbers will go up during the next T20 World Cup cricket tournament in the UAE, where that country’s plucky team may all be de facto refugees, must have been taken aback, as everyone else was, by the dizzying collapse of the Kabul government this week.

When US President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by 11 September — 9/11, the date chosen to remind his voters of why the US was in Afghanistan at all — U.S. intelligence officials began to warn that Kabul could fall within six to 12 months after the US departure.

By 11 August, they said the capital could fall as soon as within a month.

It happened even sooner. By 15 August, Kabul was in the hands of the Taliban, and President Ashraf Ghani, the author of a book titled ‘Fixing Failed States’, had fled the country with his close aides. His own experiment in state-building had failed spectacularly.