Taliban Seizes Afghanistan: Here's What Chinese Govt, Pak PM Have to Say
While China 'welcomes' chance to deepen it's ties with Afghanistan, 'shackles' of slavery broken, says Pakistan PM.
Following Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the Chinese government on Monday, 16 August said they 'welcome' the chance to to deepen 'friendly and cooperative' relations with the country.
Meanwhile, referring to the recent developments, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, has said that Afghans had broken the shackles of slavery. However, he also criticised the English language as a medium of education, which as per him is leading to a subsequent absorption of the English culture and psychological subservience.
These reports from Pakistan and China came after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on Sunday evening, with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the war-torn country.
Video footage of Taliban commanders and armed militants moving within the walls of the presidential palace was broadcast by Al Jazeera on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, hoards of people have been attempting to escape the impending Taliban rule as visuals of panic, fear, disorder and chaos emerged from the crowded airport of Kabul.
WHAT DID CHINA SAY?
As per news agency AFP, China, which shares a 76-kilometre border with Afghanistan, sought to maintain unofficial ties with the militant group throughout the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.
On Monday, China was quoted by AFP as saying that it 'welcomed' the chance to deepen their ties with Afghanistan. The Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying reportedly said:
"The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China's participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan.”
"We welcome this,” the spokeswoman said, adding that “China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny…”
The spokeswoman also was quoted by AFP as informing that they are willing to continue to develop 'friendly and cooperative' relations with Afghanistan.
The Chinese government official did, however, ask Taliban to 'ensure a smooth transition' of power and stick to its promise to negotiate the establishment of an 'open and inclusive Islamic government'. Further she asked the Taliban to makes sure that the Afghan and foreign citizens remain safe.
SOME BACKGROUND
China has long been concerned about Afghanistan becoming a 'staging point' for minority Uyghur muslims seeking a separation from China.
As per AFP, a top-level Taliban delegation had, in July, met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and promised that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militants. In return for this, China had offered economic support for rebuilding of Afghanistan.
WHAT DID THE PAKISTAN PM SAY?
Pakistan PM was addressing the launch of the Single National Curriculum at a ceremony in Islamabad, when, he said that Afghans had 'broken the shackles of slavery'.
His comments came amid Taliban’s take-over of Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan, as per Pakistan’s Dawn, also spoke about how cultural imposition is equivalent to mental slavery and that the existence of 'English medium' schools had led to the adoption of 'someone else's culture' in Pakistan.
"You take over the other culture and become psychologically subservient. When that happens, please remember, it is worse than actual slavery. It is harder to throw off the chains of cultural enslavement.”Pakistan PM Imran Khan
“When you acquire English medium education, you adopt the entire culture and it is a major loss because you become slave to that particular culture,” the Pakistan Prime Minister also added.
Among other subjects, under the new curriculum in Pakistan (SNC), students will reportedly be taught about religion. The Pakistan PM also said that students from other religious groups (including the minority in Pakistan) should be taught about their religions as well, adding that 'all religions preached humanity'.
Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has reportedly said that students of five sects of minorities will be taught books of their sects.
(With inputs from AFP and Dawn)
