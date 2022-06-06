From Gyanvapi to Aryan Khan, Can Police & Media Be Held Accountable?

Everyone is entitled to their opinions, freedom of speech and personal views, as also to defend them, as per the fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution. Narratives, however, are based on both facts and presumptions. But while facts are undeniable and verifiable truths, it is presumptions that distort narratives. Something similar is being seen with the way the Indian media and the Indian police and law enforcement agencies have dealt with recent incidents, including the Gyanvapi row and the Aryan Khan 'case'.

Mens rea (intention and knowledge), as well as ‘motive’ (reason), are essential elements in criminology. While some acts can be crimes without mens rea or motive, most would have to stand these two tests to be categorised as crimes, legally. These phrases are, however, essential only for the police and judiciary, not for an ordinary man – the media included. The standard of proof and evidence for a layman is different from that of an expert. The media’s coverage of events and incidents is no different, and often, most media falter on these counts.