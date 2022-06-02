Gyanvapi: 'Hindus Have Special Devotion for the Place,' Says RSS' Mohan Bhagwat
The RSS chief added that Indian Muslims were descendants of 'our rishis, munis, and Kshatriyas'.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, 2 June, weighed in on the ongoing Gyanvapi masjid issue, saying that Hindus had raised the matter because they had 'special devotion', and that the Muslims of today were descendants of "rishis, munis, and Khatriyas".
"Issues have been raised over places in which Hindus have special devotion. Hindus don't think against Muslims. Ancestors of today's Muslims were Hindus too. It was done to keep them forever devoid of independence and suppress morale. So Hindus feel their religious places should be restored," Bhagwat said, as per news agency ANI.
He also said that Hindus had no opposition against any form of worship.
"We have no opposition against any form of worship. We accept them all and consider all of them holy. They may have adopted that form of worship, but they are descendants of our rishis, munis, Kshatriyas. We are descendants of the same ancestors," he added.
Arguing that nobody could change what happened in the past with regard to the Gyanvapi masjid, Bhagwat said that several devsthans had been destroyed to break the morale of those who wanted India to be independent.
'Why Look for a Shivling in Every Masjid?': RSS Chief
The RSS chief also urged Hindus and Muslims to find a path forward through mutual agreement.
"A path does not always come out. People approach the court. Whatever the court decides should be accepted. We should abide by the decisions, considering that our judicial system is pious and supreme," Bhagwat added, as per ANI.
He also said that one should not raise a new matter daily. "Why should we escalate the dispute? Why look for a Shivling in every masjid?" he asked.
"That too is a form of worship. It is alright if it has come from outside, but the Muslims who adopted it have no relation with the outside. This should be understood. If they want to continue with their form of worship, then it is alright," Bhagwat said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
