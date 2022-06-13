From Sidhu Moose Wala Shooter to Mevani & Bagga, How are Pan-India Arrests Made?

In the past, most crimes used to be localised in terms of their commission and impact. Few criminals would abscond to outside jurisdictions or territories. This is what the laws catered to – police pursuit was limited and worked well.

However, newer problems have emerged today. Acts taking place in one geographic area may be normal there but may be construed as abnormal or criminal elsewhere. This is especially true of acts and posts on social media whose spread can cause ‘hurt’ in unintended places and to unintended people. The slew of recent cases, from the arrest of Jignesh Mevani to Tajinder Bagga, and now Jadhav, are mere symptoms. Then, there are crimes of passion, organised crimes and economic offences where multiple jurisdictions and agencies could have a stake.

Amid such confusion, the test surely has to be whether the well-being of society as a whole is endangered or hurt, rather than of individuals. Individual hurt can take the ‘civil wrong’ or ‘tort’ route.