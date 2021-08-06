Will Support Centre If It Takes Steps for Caste-Based Census: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday, 6 July, said that her party will lend support to the Centre, both in Parliament as well as outside, if the government takes suitable measures to conduct a census of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"BSP has been demanding census of OBCs in the country. If the central government takes a constructive step in this direction, BSP will definitely support it both inside and outside the Parliament," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted.