BJP MP, NDA Allies Demand Caste-Based Census as Centre Passes OBC Bill

Along with Maurya, NDA allies, such as Janata Dal United (JDU) and Apna Dal, have also echoed their demands for a caste-based census.

JDU president Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan, as quoted by The Hindu, said: "In the 2022 census, you should get the caste census conducted. It has not been done since 1929 and the OBCs have not got full justice.” He had also led a delegation to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week to demand for a caste-based census.

JDU supremo and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, too, has been backing the demand for a caste-based census.

Union Minister and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel reportedly said that such an enumeration was necessary to ensure "representation proportional to the population for backward classes".

Other than the NDA allies, the BSP, Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have also backed the need for a caste-based census.