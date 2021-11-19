Five Ways the Farmers’ Struggle Forced BJP Govt to Course-Correct

Governments are cold-blooded. One farmer dies of farmer suicide every 30 minutes in this country. So why did the Prime Minister announce the repeal of the farm laws? Here are some reasons.

First. Delhi is not a citadel, it is a cage. The nails laid on the roads leading to Delhi will remain forever in the history books. Delhi is about tall gates and high walls. This is the way the powerful and the influential keep the powerless out of their line of sight and their vicinity. But this time around, it was different. The protests caged the powerful inside Delhi. It was not the powerless who were kept out, it was the powerful who were kept in.