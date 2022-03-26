India-China Ties: Why New Delhi Wanted to Play Down Wang Yi’s Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has done the right thing by taking the media into confidence on the outcome of the talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Till this point in time, the visit had been shrouded in some secrecy. Given the state of relations between India and China, there was an understandable desire on the part of the government to play down the visit. At the same time and for the same reason, it was important to take the public into confidence about its outcome.

Jaishankar has said that after three hours of talks with Wang and after an “open and candid” discussion on issues ranging from the border situation to Ukraine and Afghanistan, the two sides had “added clarity in regard to various aspects of our bilateral relations”. As for the resolution of the border issue, it remained a “work-in-progress” and the aim of the talks had been to expedite the process.