Jahangirpuri: Five Accused Booked Under NSA Sent to 8 Days of Police Custody

On 17 April, Delhi Police had arrested 35-year-old Ansar, who was allegedly involved in conspiring the communal clashes, an official said. The key accused, Ansar was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested earlier under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been trading claims about Ansar, with AAP leader Atishi claiming on Tuesday that he has links with the BJP.

The AAP leader's claim comes a day after the BJP claimed that Ansar in fact had links with AAP.

Imam alias Sonu was arrested by the special staff of the North West Delhi district police on Monday. A video of him wearing a blue kurta opening fire during the violence had gone viral on social media.

At least 25 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that ensued on 16 April during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri. Two juveniles have been apprehended as well.