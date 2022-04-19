Jahangirpuri Violence: AAP's Atishi Claims Key Accused Ansar is a BJP Leader

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been trading claims about Ansar, the key accused in the Jahangirpuri violence that broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, with AAP leader Atishi, claiming on Tuesday, 19 April, that he has links with the BJP.

Taking to Twitter, Atishi posted photos that showed Ansar with BJP leaders, claiming that he had played a major role in getting BJP's candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest. He also plays an active role in the party, she said, adding that it is "clear that the BJP got the riots done".

"BJP should apologise to Delhiites. BJP is a party of goons," she added.