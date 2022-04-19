Jahangirpuri Violence: AAP's Atishi Claims Key Accused Ansar is a BJP Leader
The AAP leader's claim comes a day after BJP claimed that Ansar in fact had links with the AAP.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been trading claims about Ansar, the key accused in the Jahangirpuri violence that broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, with AAP leader Atishi, claiming on Tuesday, 19 April, that he has links with the BJP.
Taking to Twitter, Atishi posted photos that showed Ansar with BJP leaders, claiming that he had played a major role in getting BJP's candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest. He also plays an active role in the party, she said, adding that it is "clear that the BJP got the riots done".
"BJP should apologise to Delhiites. BJP is a party of goons," she added.
Delhi Police on Sunday arrested 35-year-old Ansar, who was involved in conspiring the communal clashes, an official said.
The accused was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under Gambling Act and Arms Act.
What Did BJP Claim?
"There are evidence of this in the form of photographs. Tahir Hussain who was the mastermind of Delhi riots in 2020 was also a AAP councillor. Is AAP running a riots factory?" Lok Sabha member from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari asked in a video posted on Twitter.
"The police and intelligence agencies should probe why the masterminds of incidents of riots are being found to be associated with the AAP," Tiwari said.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Pravin Shankar Kapoor had also written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to expel Ansar from the party, reported IANS.
In his letter, Kapoor said, "People of Delhi want a reply from the AAP leadership over the involvement of the youth, apparently an AAP worker in Jahangirpuri riots. Earlier too, we saw an AAP councillor Tahir Hussain as the main accused of 2020 Delhi riots."
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta had alleged on Sunday that Ansar was an AAP activist and that he had many photographs with party MLAs.
According to news agency PTI, reacting to the claims, AAP leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain reportedly said, "I think he (Ansar) must be linked to the BJP since the saffron party knows the inside story."
What Had Happened in Jahangirpuri?
On 16 April, clashes broke out between two groups of people, belonging to different communities, during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.
As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the violence. One sub-inspector, named Meda Lal, who sustained a bullet injury, is in a stable condition, DCP Northwest Usha Rangani said.
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday had said that action will be taken against those involved irrespective of their class, creed, or community. Since then, Delhi Police have arrested 25 people in relation with the violence.
On Tuesday, Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (SCP), Law and Order, Delhi Police, said that the situation is peaceful in Jahangirpuri, adding that talks have been held with Aman Committee. He further said that the investigation, which is in its initial phase, is taking place in a fair manner, reported news agency ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
