Chinese Communist Party Nat'l Congress: Reflection on Past, Spotlight on Future

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is underway. The political event is held once every five years as China evolves its governance, strategies, and plans for its people’s well being.

Amid the turbulent global situation which is polarizing the international community and intensifying domestic challenges in many countries, the whole world is eyeing on the outcomes of the 20th CPC National Congress. The landmark meeting has the onerous responsibility of steering the Chinese nation through turbulent streams.