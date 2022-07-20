China & Sri Lanka: From FTA to Politics, Beijing’s Death Grip Is Tightening

Rajapaksa and his team, to explain the disaster, have blamed the COVID-19 pandemic that had blocked travel for two years, virtually crushing one of the main sources of Colombo's trade balance: tourism. True, but not completely.

Sri Lanka’s crisis had been, for some years now, an impending disaster. It all began, more or less, with the ambitious Hambantota port project, which is part of the even more ambitious 'Belt and Road Initiative' of China. Hambantota has now become a textbook case among experts to explain the 'debt trap' in which China pushes governments unwary enough to sign up for the BRI. To finance the construction of Hambantota, the Sri Lankan government borrowed money, on more than expensive terms, from Chinese banks.